Here is what you need to look for: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). It is currently valued at $25.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.07, after setting-off with the price of $25.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.24.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, ZTO Prices Offering of US$870 Million Convertible Senior Notes. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of US$870 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, the Company has granted the initial purchaser in the Notes Offering an option, exercisable for settlement within a 13-day period, beginning on and including the date of the Notes Offering, to purchase up to an additional US$130 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. You can read further details here

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.28 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $19.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) full year performance was -0.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -25.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.53 and $34.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5687836 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) recorded performance in the market was -8.17%, having the revenues showcasing 3.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.58B, as it employees total of 23865 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.86, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -1.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,956,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZTO is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.51%, alongside a downfall of -0.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.68% during last recorded quarter.