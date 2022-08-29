Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC). It is currently valued at $1.50. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.47.Recently in News on August 26, 2022, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Holding Hera Systems Selected for U.S. Space Force Tetra-5 Program. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, announced today that Hera Systems, a holding since 2015, has been selected to provide spacecraft and related capabilities to the Tetra-5 program for the U.S. Space Force. You can read further details here

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2000 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.3600 for the same time period, recorded on 08/22/22.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) full year performance was -73.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are logging -74.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $5.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 748738 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) recorded performance in the market was -62.59%, having the revenues showcasing -50.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.34M.

Specialists analysis on Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3689, with a change in the price was noted -2.08. In a similar fashion, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. posted a movement of -58.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,432 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)

Raw Stochastic average of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.75%, alongside a downfall of -73.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.66% during last recorded quarter.