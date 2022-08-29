Boiling and ready to burst as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) last month performance was 4.09%

At the end of the latest market close, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) was valued at $4.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.88 while reaching the peak value of $4.884 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.31. The stock current value is $4.33.Recently in News on August 26, 2022, HIVE Announces RSU and Option Grants. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HIVE) (FSE:HBFA) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 415,200 incentive stock options (“Stock Options”) exercisable into the equivalent amount of common shares of the Company at a price of C$5.66 per share for a period of five years. The grants were made to employees, officers and consultants of the Company and are subject certain vesting requirements. The Company’s Board of Directors has also approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,425,280 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to employees, officers and consultants of the Company which vest over 24 months. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. These grants were made to appropriately reward the previous and ongoing contributions of the recipient employees, officers and consultants and to encourage them to continue contributing significantly to HIVE’s success in future. You can read further details here

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.80 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.82 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) full year performance was -70.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -84.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1917151 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) recorded performance in the market was -67.20%, having the revenues showcasing 14.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 516.48M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.22, with a change in the price was noted -6.32. In a similar fashion, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -59.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,750,313 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIVE is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Raw Stochastic average of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.66%, alongside a downfall of -70.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.55% during last recorded quarter.