The Stars are Aligning for Holders of FinVolution Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group (FINV) is priced at $4.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.70 and reached a high price of $4.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.75. The stock touched a low price of $4.665.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, FinVolution Group Expands Share Repurchase Program to US$140 million. FinVolution Group (“FinVolution,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that on August 21, 2022, the board of directors of the Company approved the expansion of FinVolution’s existing share repurchase program from up to US$60 million to up to US$140 million and the extension for another twelve months from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, which allows the Company to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) with an aggregate value of up to US$140 million until December 31, 2023. This share repurchase program was initially approved by the board of directors of the Company on August 24, 2020 and an extension of the term of this share repurchase program until December 31, 2022 was approved by the board of directors of the Company on November 17, 2021. You can read further details here

FinVolution Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.12 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.68 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

FinVolution Group (FINV) full year performance was -21.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FinVolution Group shares are logging -33.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.68 and $7.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 753805 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FinVolution Group (FINV) recorded performance in the market was -3.65%, having the revenues showcasing 25.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B, as it employees total of 4259 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FinVolution Group (FINV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, FinVolution Group posted a movement of +14.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 534,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FINV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of FinVolution Group (FINV)

Raw Stochastic average of FinVolution Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FinVolution Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.47%, alongside a downfall of -21.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.33% during last recorded quarter.