The Lion Electric Company (LEV): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) was valued at $4.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.25 while reaching the peak value of $4.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.1101. The stock current value is $4.14.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Lion Electric Hosts Senator Dick Durbin, U.S. Congressman Bill Foster, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, EPA, Labor, Education and Utility Officials at Its Joliet Manufacturing Facility. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced the company hosted U.S. Senator, Dick Durbin, Congressman Bill Foster (IL-11), Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Illinois Manufacturer’s Association President and CEO, Mark Denzler, and ComEd CEO, Gil Quiniones, Douglas Aburano, EPA Manager, Air Programs Branch, Mayor of Joliet, Bob O’Dekirk, and Haj Young, CEO of Econergy, as part of a preview of its upcoming Joliet, Illinois manufacturing facility. You can read further details here

The Lion Electric Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.18 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.07 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) full year performance was -65.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Lion Electric Company shares are logging -71.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.07 and $14.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 826450 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) recorded performance in the market was -58.35%, having the revenues showcasing -21.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 844.68M, as it employees total of 1300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.41, with a change in the price was noted -4.03. In a similar fashion, The Lion Electric Company posted a movement of -49.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 709,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEV is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Lion Electric Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.80%, alongside a downfall of -65.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.59% during last recorded quarter.