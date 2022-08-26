Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), which is $8.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.11 after opening rate of $8.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.01 before closing at $8.00.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, Prospect Capital Reschedules Fiscal Year Earnings Release Date and Conference Call. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) today announced that it has rescheduled its release of fourth-quarter financial results from Wednesday, August 24, 2022, to Monday August 29, 2022, when it plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The company also announced it has rescheduled its conference call to Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number will be 888-338-7333. A recording of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days. To hear a replay, call 877-344-7529 and use passcode 8638717. You can read further details here

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.95 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $6.66 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was -1.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -10.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.66 and $9.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1470083 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was -3.69%, having the revenues showcasing 8.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.16B.

Analysts verdict on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.66, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of -3.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,584,740 in trading volumes.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Prospect Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.05%, alongside a downfall of -1.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.00% during last recorded quarter.