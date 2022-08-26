Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) was valued at $1.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.54 while reaching the peak value of $1.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.3486. The stock current value is $1.38.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, Maris-Tech and Ben Gurion University Received a Joint Grant for the Development of Advanced System for Drones Fault Prediction. The Grant received from the Israeli Innovation Authority. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares are logging -63.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $3.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1857846 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) recorded performance in the market was -56.19%, having the revenues showcasing 30.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.99M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Analysts verdict on Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3074, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, Maris-Tech Ltd. posted a movement of -11.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,031,433 in trading volumes.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Maris-Tech Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Maris-Tech Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.19%. The shares increased approximately by -9.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.52% during last recorded quarter.