Investors have a limited window left to buy Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is priced at $2.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.85 and reached a high price of $3.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.45. The stock touched a low price of $2.832.Recently in News on July 11, 2022, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Cooperation with Sichuan International Studies University and Dotease Information for Online Education Platform Development. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced that it’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services Co., Ltd., entered into a cooperation agreement with Sichuan International Studies University (“SISU”) for the development of Online and Continuing Education College’s Online Course Platform. Additionally, the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Huafu Wanrun (Guangzhou) Education Technology Co., Ltd, also entered into a cooperation agreement with Dotease Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Dotease Information”) for the development of the Vocational Skills Level Evaluation Examination Training and Examination Platform. Pursuant to the two cooperation agreements, the Company will be responsible for developing the online platforms, providing online education information solutions, and supporting with course resources, platform maintenance, technical consulting and other required hardware and software for the operations of the online platforms. You can read further details here

Wah Fu Education Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.70 on 03/16/22, with the lowest value was $1.93 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) full year performance was -51.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares are logging -64.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.93 and $7.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1214565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) recorded performance in the market was -13.53%, having the revenues showcasing 57.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.84M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wah Fu Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.54, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Wah Fu Education Group Limited posted a movement of -5.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 75,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WAFU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Raw Stochastic average of Wah Fu Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.11%, alongside a downfall of -51.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.18% during last recorded quarter.