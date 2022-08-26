Here is why Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.92%

At the end of the latest market close, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) was valued at $1.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.33 while reaching the peak value of $1.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.32. The stock current value is $1.35.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire 75% Equity Interest of Shanghai Jinhuiercheng Technology Co., Ltd. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced that on August 8, 2022, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visionary Education & Service Management Inc., entered into a nonbinding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with Beijing InnoBuddy Technology Co., Ltd. (“IBT”), an education technology company in Beijing, China, to acquire 75% equity interest of IBT’s wholly-owned Shanghai Jinhuiercheng Technology Co., Ltd. (“OMO”). OMO has an international education platform, Smart system, and related intellectual property rights, and six directly operated Online-Merge-Offline learning centers in Shanghai and approximately 100 school customers in China. The LOI is subject to our due diligence and the negotiation and execution of a definitive stock purchase agreement. The parties agreed to proceed in good faith with the transaction and IBT and OMO agreed to not to participate in any solicitation or to accept any offer from any third party seeking or inquiring about the acquisition of OMO until December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -95.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $28.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 960911 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) recorded performance in the market was -94.40%, having the revenues showcasing -7.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.44M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

The Analysts eye on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDU is recording 5.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.38.

Technical rundown of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.40%. The shares increased approximately by -3.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.89% during last recorded quarter.