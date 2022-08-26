Here is what you need to look for: First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS), which is $0.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8034 after opening rate of $0.7088 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7088 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, First High-School Education Group Announces up to RMB4 Million Share Repurchase Program. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (“First High-School Education Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHS), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to RMB4.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) during a twelve-month period commencing on July 15, 2022 (the “Share Repurchase Program”). You can read further details here

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 08/22/22.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) full year performance was -78.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -83.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $4.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 531252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) recorded performance in the market was -51.29%, having the revenues showcasing -20.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.15M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

The Analysts eye on First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9757, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -51.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 126,629 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHS is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

Raw Stochastic average of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.51%.

Considering, the past performance of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.54%, alongside a downfall of -78.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.34% during last recorded quarter.