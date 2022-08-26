Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.09

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), which is $14.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.195 after opening rate of $14.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.00 before closing at $14.88.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Gossamer Bio Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. – Seralutinib Phase 2 TORREY Study on track for topline readout in second half of November or first half of December -. You can read further details here

Gossamer Bio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.19 on 08/25/22, with the lowest value was $5.64 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) full year performance was 46.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are logging -6.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.64 and $15.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831483 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) recorded performance in the market was 24.31%, having the revenues showcasing 88.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.33B, as it employees total of 185 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Gossamer Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.31, with a change in the price was noted +5.06. In a similar fashion, Gossamer Bio Inc. posted a movement of +56.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,236,983 in trading volumes.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gossamer Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gossamer Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.95%, alongside a boost of 46.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.72% during last recorded quarter.