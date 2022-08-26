Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) was valued at $30.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.10 while reaching the peak value of $30.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.52. The stock current value is $29.42.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of Definitive Extension Proxy Statement and Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Extension Amendment Ahead of Special Meeting. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (“Digital World” or the “Company”) today announced the filing of a definitive proxy statement (the “Extension Proxy Statement”), to hold a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to amend the Company’s charter (the “Extension Amendment”) to extend the period of time for the Company to complete a business combination (the “Extension”) up to four times, each by an additional three months, for an aggregate of 12 additional months (i.e. from September 8, 2022 up to September 8, 2023) or such earlier date as determined by the board of directors (the “Extended Date”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -83.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $175.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661390 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) recorded performance in the market was -42.80%, having the revenues showcasing -34.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B.

The Analysts eye on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital World Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.74, with a change in the price was noted -33.83. In a similar fashion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -53.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,728,186 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DWAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Digital World Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.80%. The shares increased approximately by -3.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.82% during last recorded quarter.