Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), which is $0.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5899 after opening rate of $0.575 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.532 before closing at $0.56.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, Baudax Bio receives notice of allowance for U.S. Patent Application covering use of ANJESO® for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has provided a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/297,095, titled “Methods of administering intravenous meloxicam in a bolus dose”, which includes claims covering the use of multiple doses of ANJESO® for the treatment of moderate to severe pain resulting in a reduction in summed pain intensity difference and also a reduction in the use of rescue analgesia 48 hours following the first dose. (the “’095 Application”). A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes the determination that a patent should be granted from an application. A patent from the recently allowed application is expected to be issued in the coming months. Once issued, the ‘095 Application will be eligible for listing in the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Orange Book: Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations as it relates to ANJESO®. You can read further details here

Baudax Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.0800 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.5320 for the same time period, recorded on 08/25/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) full year performance was -97.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baudax Bio Inc. shares are logging -97.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $26.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22617865 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) recorded performance in the market was -92.69%, having the revenues showcasing -24.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.52M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Analysts verdict on Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Baudax Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9894, with a change in the price was noted -1.10. In a similar fashion, Baudax Bio Inc. posted a movement of -60.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 403,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BXRX is recording 2.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.21.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Baudax Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Baudax Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.20%, alongside a downfall of -97.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.24% during last recorded quarter.