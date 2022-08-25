Uxin Limited (UXIN) market price of $0.71 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uxin Limited (UXIN), which is $0.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.62 after opening rate of $0.5935 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5801 before closing at $0.61.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Uxin Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3628 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -82.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -80.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2734505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -61.28%, having the revenues showcasing 55.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 275.85M, as it employees total of 814 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6275, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -28.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,387,315 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Uxin Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.28%, alongside a downfall of -82.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.65% during last recorded quarter.