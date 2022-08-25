The clock is ticking: IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) is priced at $0.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4801 and reached a high price of $0.529, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.49. The stock touched a low price of $0.47.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, IM Cannabis Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares. /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. You can read further details here

IM Cannabis Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4355 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3940 for the same time period, recorded on 08/03/22.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) full year performance was -86.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IM Cannabis Corp. shares are logging -89.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515136 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) recorded performance in the market was -84.43%, having the revenues showcasing -52.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.40M, as it employees total of 336 workers.

The Analysts eye on IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9608, with a change in the price was noted -1.62. In a similar fashion, IM Cannabis Corp. posted a movement of -75.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 264,512 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMCC is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

Raw Stochastic average of IM Cannabis Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.95%.

Considering, the past performance of IM Cannabis Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.36%, alongside a downfall of -86.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.73% during last recorded quarter.