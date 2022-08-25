Here is why Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) recent weekly performance of -21.70% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN), which is $3.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.5186 after opening rate of $3.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.92 before closing at $3.41.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Reborn Coffee, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $7.2 Million Initial Public Offering. Reborn Coffee, Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 1,440,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.2 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 216,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reborn Coffee Inc. shares are logging -73.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.15 and $12.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1136360 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) recorded performance in the market was -30.83%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.78M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reborn Coffee Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.83%. The shares -21.70% in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.