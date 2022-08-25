Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is priced at $27.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.28 and reached a high price of $34.9799, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.99. The stock touched a low price of $18.12.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Golden Sun Education Group Limited to Resume In-person Tutorial Services in Shanghai. Golden Sun Education Group Limited (the “Company” or “Golden Sun”) (Nasdaq: GSUN), a provider of tutorial services in China, today announced that on August 9, 2022, following the ease of the control and preventive measures associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in Shanghai, the Company has applied to resume in-person tutorial services with the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, and expects to receive official approval by the end of August 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares are logging -71.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.41 and $95.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1128658 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) recorded performance in the market was 65.71%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at N/A, as it employees total of 454 workers.

The Analysts eye on Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Sun Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Golden Sun Education Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.71%. The shares increased approximately by -48.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.59% in the period of the last 30 days.