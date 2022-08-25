Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI). It is currently valued at $0.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1675, after setting-off with the price of $0.1505. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.1502 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.15.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, First Wave BioPharma, Inc. Announces Private Placement. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional accredited investors for the issuance and sale of (i) an aggregate of 150 shares of its Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, stated value $1,000 per share, (ii) 150 shares of its Series E Convertible Preferred Stock, stated value $1,000 per share, and (iii) Series D Warrants to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock in a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $300,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock are convertible into an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company and the shares of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock are convertible into an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company, in each case, at a conversion price of $0.15 per share. The Series D Warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, are exercisable commencing upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Split described below, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. You can read further details here

First Wave BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6746 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1345 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) full year performance was -97.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -97.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $7.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1585876 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) recorded performance in the market was -88.84%, having the revenues showcasing -52.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.66M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Wave BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3536, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, First Wave BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -84.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,309,726 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FWBI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI)

Raw Stochastic average of First Wave BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.47%.

Considering, the past performance of First Wave BioPharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.21%, alongside a downfall of -97.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.56% during last recorded quarter.