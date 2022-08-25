Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) was valued at $33.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.24 while reaching the peak value of $33.885 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.36. The stock current value is $32.74.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $254 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent $300 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Cerevel”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share, or approximately $253.8 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Cerevel granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.46 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $19.86 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) full year performance was 17.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -29.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.86 and $46.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 710897 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) recorded performance in the market was 0.99%, having the revenues showcasing 30.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.23B, as it employees total of 200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.09, with a change in the price was noted -2.27. In a similar fashion, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -6.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 653,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CERE is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.32%, alongside a boost of 17.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.65% during last recorded quarter.