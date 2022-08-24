The Home Depot Inc. (HD): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) was valued at $312.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $311.21 while reaching the peak value of $311.515 and lowest value recorded on the day was $305.64. The stock current value is $306.90.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, World Water Week: Why The Home Depot Is for Water Conservation. Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Home Depot. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $417.84 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $264.51 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was -6.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -27.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $264.51 and $420.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3252965 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was -26.05%, having the revenues showcasing 7.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 319.24B, as it employees total of 490600 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 297.92, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of -0.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,104,081 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.18%.

Considering, the past performance of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.93%, alongside a downfall of -6.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.30% during last recorded quarter.