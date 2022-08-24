Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) was up 1.71%

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). It is currently valued at $7.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.055, after setting-off with the price of $7.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.99 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.00.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, China Life Insurance Company Limited. China Life Insurance Company Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: LFC; SSE: 601628; HKSE: 2628) announces today that the Company has notified the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on August 12, 2022 (Eastern Time in the U.S.) that it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from the NYSE and the deregistration of such ADSs and underlying overseas listed shares (the “H Shares”) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), due to a number of considerations, including the limited trading volume of its ADSs relative to the worldwide trading volume of its H Shares, and the considerable administrative costs of maintaining the listing of the ADSs on the NYSE, the registration of the ADSs and the underlying H Shares under the Exchange Act and complying with the periodic reporting requirements and related obligations of the Exchange Act. You can read further details here

China Life Insurance Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.69 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $6.93 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) full year performance was -16.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Life Insurance Company Limited shares are logging -26.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.93 and $9.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 842224 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) recorded performance in the market was -14.95%, having the revenues showcasing -5.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.08B, as it employees total of 103262 workers.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.58, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, China Life Insurance Company Limited posted a movement of -9.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 805,541 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LFC is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of China Life Insurance Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of China Life Insurance Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.63%, alongside a downfall of -16.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.15% during last recorded quarter.