Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB). It is currently valued at $0.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.4599, after setting-off with the price of $0.4506. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4052 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.46.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and Recent Corporate Progress. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today reported its second quarter 2022 financial results and highlighted recent corporate progress. You can read further details here

Revelation Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.4036 for the same time period, recorded on 06/01/22.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) full year performance was -95.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -96.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 709154 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) recorded performance in the market was -95.81%, having the revenues showcasing -23.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.20M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7501, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -67.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,454,263 in trading volumes.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Revelation Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.26%, alongside a downfall of -95.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -57.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.73% during last recorded quarter.