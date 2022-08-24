Reed’s Inc. (REED) is on the roll with an average volume of 599.63K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Reed’s Inc. (REED), which is $0.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2286 after opening rate of $0.194 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.17 before closing at $0.19.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Reed’s Partners with Sprouts Farmers Market to Unveil New Limited-Edition Reed’s® Harvest Spiced Apple Cider Swing-lid Bottle. Reed’s® Harvest Spiced Apple Cider Swing-lid Bottle. You can read further details here

Reed’s Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4300 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.1351 for the same time period, recorded on 07/18/22.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) full year performance was -66.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reed’s Inc. shares are logging -71.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $0.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1148379 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reed’s Inc. (REED) recorded performance in the market was -38.64%, having the revenues showcasing 10.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.37M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Reed’s Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2046, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, Reed’s Inc. posted a movement of -31.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 652,095 in trading volumes.

Reed’s Inc. (REED): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Reed’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Reed’s Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.35%, alongside a downfall of -66.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.33% during last recorded quarter.