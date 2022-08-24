Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ), which is $1.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.86 after opening rate of $1.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.3701 before closing at $1.48.Recently in News on August 19, 2022, Mobiquity Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update. Q2 2022 versus Q2 2021 revenue growth of 273%. You can read further details here

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8000 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) full year performance was -80.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares are logging -81.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $9.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 540251 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) recorded performance in the market was -17.37%, having the revenues showcasing 91.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.24M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2964, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +15.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,258,528 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Mobiquity Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.82%, alongside a downfall of -80.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.30% during last recorded quarter.