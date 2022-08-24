MetLife Inc. (MET): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

MetLife Inc. (MET) is priced at $65.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $66.15 and reached a high price of $66.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $65.91. The stock touched a low price of $65.66.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and chief executive officer, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. (ET). You can read further details here

MetLife Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.18 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $57.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MetLife Inc. (MET) full year performance was 7.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MetLife Inc. shares are logging -10.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.05 and $73.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3007064 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MetLife Inc. (MET) recorded performance in the market was 5.09%, having the revenues showcasing 2.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.86B, as it employees total of 43000 workers.

Analysts verdict on MetLife Inc. (MET)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the MetLife Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.15, with a change in the price was noted -5.96. In a similar fashion, MetLife Inc. posted a movement of -8.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,231,968 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MET is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

MetLife Inc. (MET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MetLife Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MetLife Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.77%, alongside a boost of 7.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.69% during last recorded quarter.