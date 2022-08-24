Gear up for the change! Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has hit the volume of 551584

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Datasea Inc. (DTSS), which is $1.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.3799 after opening rate of $1.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.23 before closing at $1.32.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, Datasea Signs an Approximately $4.4 Million Procurement Agreement to Supply 5G Messaging Services. Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Jingwei”), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has entered into a procurement agreement with Shenzhen Huanchen Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huanchen”) to supply 5G messaging services. You can read further details here

Datasea Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6501 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) full year performance was -35.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datasea Inc. shares are logging -66.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 551584 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) recorded performance in the market was -21.15%, having the revenues showcasing -20.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.15M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Specialists analysis on Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Datasea Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9994, with a change in the price was noted -1.55. In a similar fashion, Datasea Inc. posted a movement of -55.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,028 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DTSS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Datasea Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.41%, alongside a downfall of -35.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.13% during last recorded quarter.