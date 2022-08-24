Gear up for the change! China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) has hit the volume of 872712

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH). It is currently valued at $1.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.09, after setting-off with the price of $0.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.645 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.70.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, China Index Holdings Announces Receipt of Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal. China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated August 23, 2022, from Fang Holdings Limited (OTC: SFUNY) (“Fang” or the “Proposing Buyer”), proposing to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Shares”) and Class B ordinary shares (the “Class B Shares”) (collectively, the “Shares”) of the Company, including Class A Shares represented by American depositary shares (the “ADSs”, each representing one Class A ordinary share), that are not currently owned by the Proposing Buyer in a “going-private” transaction. The consideration payable for each Share and each ADS to be acquired will be US$0.84. According to the Proposal Letter, the US$0.84 per Share/ADS price represents a premium of 20.0% to the closing price of the ADSs on August 22, 2022 and a premium of 22.8% to the volume-weighted average closing price of the ADSs during the last 30 trading days up to August 22, 2022. Fang currently owns approximately 10.1% of all the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and approximately 47.0% of all the issued and outstanding Class B Shares, which represent approximately 38.9% of the aggregate voting power of the Company. You can read further details here

China Index Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3000 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/22.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) full year performance was -30.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Index Holdings Limited shares are logging -40.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $1.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 872712 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) recorded performance in the market was 3.09%, having the revenues showcasing 40.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.76M, as it employees total of 858 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Index Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8037, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, China Index Holdings Limited posted a movement of -4.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,126 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

Raw Stochastic average of China Index Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.38%.

Considering, the past performance of China Index Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.26%, alongside a downfall of -30.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.88% during last recorded quarter.