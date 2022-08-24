Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) was valued at $14.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.86 while reaching the peak value of $11.8499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.72. The stock current value is $11.00.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, Foghorn Therapeutics Provides Further Update on FHD-286 Phase I Study in Relapsed/Refractory AML/MDS. Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a full clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286, an inhibitor of BRG1/BRM, in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The dose escalation Phase 1 study of FHD-286 in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) continues per protocol. The company plans to report data from the mUM study in the first half of 2023. You can read further details here

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.34 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $8.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) full year performance was 2.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -54.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.01 and $24.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 929114 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) recorded performance in the market was -51.90%, having the revenues showcasing -7.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 466.18M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.82, with a change in the price was noted -3.71. In a similar fashion, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -25.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,132 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.80%, alongside a boost of 2.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by -24.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.09% during last recorded quarter.