Boiling and ready to burst as UpHealth Inc. (UPH) last month performance was 5.64%

At the end of the latest market close, UpHealth Inc. (UPH) was valued at $0.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5952 while reaching the peak value of $0.6075 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5395. The stock current value is $0.54.Recently in News on August 19, 2022, UPHEALTH ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $67.5 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBT FINANCING. UpHealth, Inc. (“UpHealth” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UPH), a global digital health company delivering technology platforms, infrastructure, and services to modernize care delivery and health management, announced today that it has closed its previously announced sale of $67.5 million in aggregate principal amount of a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due December 15, 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) in a private placement transaction. The transaction raised approximately $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45.0 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026. The 2025 Notes are convertible into shares of UpHealth common stock at a conversion price of $1.75 per share, which represented a 101% premium over the closing price of UpHealth’s common stock on August 12, 2022, the date the subscription agreements providing for the sale of the 2025 Notes were executed. You can read further details here

UpHealth Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7874 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) full year performance was -89.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UpHealth Inc. shares are logging -90.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $5.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1490011 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UpHealth Inc. (UPH) recorded performance in the market was -75.10%, having the revenues showcasing -26.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.42M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Specialists analysis on UpHealth Inc. (UPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UpHealth Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7153, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, UpHealth Inc. posted a movement of -53.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 497,258 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPH is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Trends and Technical analysis: UpHealth Inc. (UPH)

Raw Stochastic average of UpHealth Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.10%, alongside a downfall of -89.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.29% during last recorded quarter.