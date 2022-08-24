Aries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM). It is currently valued at $11.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.43, after setting-off with the price of $10.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.23 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.27.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination. Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAMMU, RAM, RAMMW) (“Aries” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on August 16, 2022, it notified the trustee of the Company’s trust account that it was extending the time available to the Company to consummate a business combination from August 21, 2022 to September 21, 2022 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the first of up to twelve one-month extensions permitted under Aries’ governing documents. In connection with such Extension, on August 17, 2022, Aries Acquisition Partners, Ltd., the Company’s sponsor, deposited an aggregate of $80,362.03 into Aries’ trust account, on behalf of the Company. The Extension provides Aries with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Infinite Assets, Inc. (“InfiniteWorld”), a Web3 and Metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands and creators to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement with digital content. You can read further details here

Aries I Acquisition Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.43 on 08/23/22, with the lowest value was $9.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM) full year performance was 11.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aries I Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -0.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $11.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117865 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM) recorded performance in the market was 10.00%, having the revenues showcasing 9.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.55M.

The Analysts eye on Aries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aries I Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, Aries I Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +9.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 74,329 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Aries I Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Aries I Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.95%, alongside a boost of 11.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.02% during last recorded quarter.