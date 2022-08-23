Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX). It is currently valued at $0.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.6198, after setting-off with the price of $0.6072. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5908 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.61.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, UNITY Biotechnology Announces Pricing of Upsized Underwritten Public Offering. UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) (Nasdaq:UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 64,285,714 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 64,285,714 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.70 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.85 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to UNITY from the offering are expected to be approximately $45.0 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs. All of the securities are being offered by UNITY. The offering is expected to close on August 22, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Unity Biotechnology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9110 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) full year performance was -80.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are logging -83.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $3.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1740363 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) recorded performance in the market was -58.22%, having the revenues showcasing -22.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.50M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Unity Biotechnology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8067, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted a movement of -48.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,190,081 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBX is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Unity Biotechnology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Unity Biotechnology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.74%, alongside a downfall of -80.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -52.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.54% during last recorded quarter.