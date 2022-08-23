Recent Change of 6.41% in the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP). It is currently valued at $15.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.48, after setting-off with the price of $15.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.98.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares. TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series D Preferred Shares”; NYSE; TNPPRD) and the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred Shares”; NYSE; TNPPRE). You can read further details here

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.48 on 08/22/22, with the lowest value was $6.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) full year performance was 122.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are logging 1.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.75 and $15.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 619555 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) recorded performance in the market was 120.17%, having the revenues showcasing 36.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 466.40M.

Market experts do have their say about Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.20, with a change in the price was noted +7.43. In a similar fashion, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited posted a movement of +87.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,667 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.13.

Technical breakdown of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Raw Stochastic average of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 112.53%, alongside a boost of 122.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.71% during last recorded quarter.