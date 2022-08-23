Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

At the end of the latest market close, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) was valued at $24.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.30 while reaching the peak value of $25.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.10. The stock current value is $25.37.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Record Revenues up 70.1%, Net Income Rose 266.7% and EBITDA Increased 105.6%; Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.40 Per Unit; Announces New Energy Transition Investment and Updates Guidance. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today reported significant increases to financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “2022 Quarter”) compared to both the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “2021 Quarter”) and the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the “Sequential Quarter”). Total revenues in the 2022 Quarter increased 70.1% to a record $616.5 million compared to $362.4 million for the 2021 Quarter as a result of higher coal sales prices and volumes, which rose 43.3% and 13.9%, respectively, and higher oil & gas royalty prices and volumes, which increased by 64.7% and 27.6%, respectively. Total operating expenses increased to $441.2 million in the 2022 Quarter, compared to $307.4 million in the 2021 Quarter, due primarily to increased coal sales volumes and inflationary cost pressures. Net income for the 2022 Quarter increased to $161.5 million, or $1.23 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to $44.0 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, for the 2021 Quarter. EBITDA also increased 105.6% in the 2022 Quarter to $243.8 million compared to $118.6 million in the 2021 Quarter. (Unless otherwise noted, all references in the text of this release to “net income” refer to “net income attributable to ARLP.” For a definition of EBITDA and related reconciliation to its comparable GAAP financial measure throughout this release, please see the end of this release.). You can read further details here

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.66 on 08/22/22, with the lowest value was $12.60 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) full year performance was 224.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares are logging 4.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 237.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.52 and $24.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1223033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) recorded performance in the market was 100.71%, having the revenues showcasing 34.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.18B, as it employees total of 2990 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.31, with a change in the price was noted +10.02. In a similar fashion, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. posted a movement of +65.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 656,510 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARLP is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.59%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.67%, alongside a boost of 224.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.09% during last recorded quarter.