Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). It is currently valued at $3.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.44, after setting-off with the price of $3.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.08.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Nine Energy Service Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Total liquidity position of $74.5 million as of June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.10 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was 87.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -58.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 319.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $8.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 895468 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was 233.00%, having the revenues showcasing 16.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.72M, as it employees total of 944 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.89, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +0.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 818,530 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 233.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 202.73%, alongside a boost of 87.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.03% during last recorded quarter.