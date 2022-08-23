Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) was valued at $0.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.9199 while reaching the peak value of $0.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.816. The stock current value is $0.84.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Intention Order for 5,000 Electric Vehicles for Health Services. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announces today that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with National Kangyuan Technology Co., Ltd. (“National Kangyuan”), which commits to purchase 5,000 new energy vehicles custom made for public health services over the next three years. The total amount of this intention order is about RMB 2 billion (equivalent to USD$295 million). You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.7801 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was -76.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -77.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $3.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 572780 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -26.53%, having the revenues showcasing -12.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 150.49M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0143, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of -34.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 499,982 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KXIN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kaixin Auto Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.53%, alongside a downfall of -76.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.76% during last recorded quarter.