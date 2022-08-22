Why is Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) down -53.02% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) was valued at $3.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.65 while reaching the peak value of $3.6999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.33. The stock current value is $3.34.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Sunworks Secures Elite Ranking on Solar Power World’s 2022 Top Solar Contractors List. 20-Year-Old, Publicly Traded Industry Leader Caps List in Top 20th Percentile. You can read further details here

Sunworks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.11 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) full year performance was -53.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sunworks Inc. shares are logging -58.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $8.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2346497 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) recorded performance in the market was 8.79%, having the revenues showcasing 66.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.09M, as it employees total of 495 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sunworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.09, with a change in the price was noted +0.69. In a similar fashion, Sunworks Inc. posted a movement of +26.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,569,683 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SUNW is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Sunworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.63%, alongside a downfall of -53.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 93.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.17% during last recorded quarter.