SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.17M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) was valued at $0.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.95 while reaching the peak value of $0.958 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8701. The stock current value is $0.97.Recently in News on August 19, 2022, Scisparc Announces the Full Exercise of Pre-Funded Warrants. The pre-funded warrants were issued as part of the $10 million private placement from June 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciSparc Ltd. shares are logging -88.61% during the 52-week period from high price.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4234221 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) recorded performance in the market was -85.76%, having the revenues showcasing -62.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3765, with a change in the price was noted -2.45. In a similar fashion, SciSparc Ltd. posted a movement of -68.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 788,093 in trading volumes.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SciSparc Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SciSparc Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.76%. The shares increased approximately by -20.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.41% during last recorded quarter.