Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Profit Margins posted -3.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ). It is currently valued at $1.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.54, after setting-off with the price of $1.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.32.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) and Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Announce Three-Year Exclusive Purchase Agreement for Barco SP4k Projectors. Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced an exclusive three-year purchase agreement with Alamo Drafhouse Cinemas for Barco SP4k laser projectors for both new theaters and existing technology upgrades. You can read further details here

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1850 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8201 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) full year performance was -50.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares are logging -61.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $3.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 589596 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) recorded performance in the market was -29.52%, having the revenues showcasing 17.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.30M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2003, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +2.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,572,887 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MITQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Moving iMage Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.27%, alongside a downfall of -50.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.46% during last recorded quarter.