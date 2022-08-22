Graphex Group Limited (GRFX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Graphex Group Limited (GRFX). It is currently valued at $4.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.50, after setting-off with the price of $2.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.50.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, Graphex Technologies Highlights U.S. Expansion Progress and Outlines Business Strategy. The international technology company advances plans to increase graphite production globally and to localize mid-stream critical mineral supply chains, including its first production facility in the U.S. You can read further details here

Graphex Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.66 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 08/02/22.

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) full year performance was -34.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graphex Group Limited shares are logging -11.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $4.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 51125334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) recorded performance in the market was -3.85%, having the revenues showcasing -13.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.67M, as it employees total of 489 workers.

Analysts verdict on Graphex Group Limited (GRFX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Graphex Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Graphex Group Limited posted a movement of +5.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 636,272 in trading volumes.

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Graphex Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Graphex Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.97%, alongside a downfall of -34.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -10.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.49% during last recorded quarter.