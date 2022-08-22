Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Foot Locker Inc. (FL). It is currently valued at $38.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $40.00, after setting-off with the price of $39.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $38.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $31.98.Recently in News on August 19, 2022, GRANT OF EMPLOYMENT INDUCEMENT AWARD. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) (the “Company”), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange rules, Mary N. Dillon will be granted an employment inducement award in reliance on NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. As previously announced, the Company and Ms. Dillon have entered into an employment agreement, dated as of August 16, 2022, for her employment with the Company commencing on August 19, 2022 in connection with her appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company by the Board of Directors, effective as of September 1, 2022. The employment inducement award will consist of (i) a restricted stock unit (RSU) award with a grant date fair value equal to $2,000,000 (which will vest on the third anniversary of her commencement date), (ii) a transformation grant of performance stock units (PSUs) with a grant date fair value equal to $5,000,000 (which will vest based on three years of continued employment and the achievement of performance metrics as determined by the Human Capital and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”)), and (iii) an annual grant with a grant date value of $8,000,000, pro-rated in respect of the Company’s current fiscal year, consisting of PSUs (60%), RSUs (20%), and non-qualified stock options (20%) consistent with the terms of Ms. Dillon’s employment agreement with the Company. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee to be granted on August 24, 2022, without shareholder approval as “employment inducement awards” under the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of inducement awards. You can read further details here

Foot Locker Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.42 on 01/26/22, with the lowest value was $23.85 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) full year performance was -29.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foot Locker Inc. shares are logging -37.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.85 and $61.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26633161 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) recorded performance in the market was -12.01%, having the revenues showcasing 26.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.02B, as it employees total of 16555 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foot Locker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.28, with a change in the price was noted +8.21. In a similar fashion, Foot Locker Inc. posted a movement of +27.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,803,866 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FL is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Raw Stochastic average of Foot Locker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Foot Locker Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.35%, alongside a downfall of -29.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.70% during last recorded quarter.