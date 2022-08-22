Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), which is $17.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.49 after opening rate of $18.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.16 before closing at $18.19.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Cenovus Acquiring Outstanding 50% Interest in Toledo Refinery from bp, Will Assume Operatorship. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE), through its U.S. operating business, has reached an agreement to purchase bp’s 50% interest in the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio. Cenovus has owned the other 50% of the refinery since its combination with Husky Energy in 2021. Cenovus’s U.S. operating business will assume operatorship from bp upon closing of the transaction, which is expected before the end of 2022, dependent on the satisfaction of closing conditions. Total consideration includes US$300 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments, plus the value of inventory. In addition, the parties have signed a multi-year product supply agreement. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.91 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 145.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -28.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.26 and $24.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2365319 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 48.13%, having the revenues showcasing -13.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.74B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.02, with a change in the price was noted +0.99. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +5.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,556,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Technical breakdown of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cenovus Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.62%, alongside a boost of 145.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.87% during last recorded quarter.