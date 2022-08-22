Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) was valued at $2.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.15 while reaching the peak value of $2.448 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.98. The stock current value is $2.36.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Don’t Give This Company The Brush Off? Brüush Offers Mid-Priced Electric Toothbrush In An Interesting Market. Benzinga- Margaret Jackson. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares are logging -39.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.79 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4829623 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) recorded performance in the market was 9.77%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.33M.

Market experts do have their say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bruush Oral Care Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.77%.