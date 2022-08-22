Boiling and ready to burst as Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) last month performance was -15.46%

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is priced at $0.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.39 and reached a high price of $0.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.41. The stock touched a low price of $0.36.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Camber Announces Combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Camber Energy, Inc., (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced on August 1, 2022, that its combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on September 27, 2022. The Company did not hold an annual meeting last year and as such is holding a combined annual meeting for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022, shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3456 for the same time period, recorded on 08/09/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 5.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -92.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26955695 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -57.53%, having the revenues showcasing -52.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 201.40M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5817, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -57.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,235,395 in trading volumes.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.84%, alongside a boost of 5.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.25% during last recorded quarter.