Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is priced at $0.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6824 and reached a high price of $0.839, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.65. The stock touched a low price of $0.67.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Avaya Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) (“Avaya” or “the Company”) today reported that it had received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”), it is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires that NYSE-listed companies timely file all periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company had previously disclosed that it would not be able to timely file the Form 10-Q due to the circumstances described in the Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022. You can read further details here

Avaya Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.6500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5962 for the same time period, recorded on 08/09/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) full year performance was -96.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avaya Holdings Corp. shares are logging -96.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $22.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37340879 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) recorded performance in the market was -96.34%, having the revenues showcasing -85.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.57M, as it employees total of 8063 workers.

The Analysts eye on Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Avaya Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.3665, with a change in the price was noted -12.14. In a similar fashion, Avaya Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -94.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,842,260 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.54.

Technical rundown of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Avaya Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Avaya Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -94.82%, alongside a downfall of -96.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -71.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.62% during last recorded quarter.