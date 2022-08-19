This is to seal it as KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) shares are up 34.75% from its 52-week low

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is priced at $1.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.68 and reached a high price of $1.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.68. The stock touched a low price of $1.59.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, KULR Secures Second Order from Fortune 20 E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Customer for Commercial Drone Delivery. KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion (“Li-ion”) battery safety and thermal management technologies, has received two orders from a leading Fortune 20 e-commerce and cloud computing company for its next generation Li-ion battery powered commercial drone delivery fleet. You can read further details here

KULR Technology Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1200 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) full year performance was -26.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KULR Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -58.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.18 and $3.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 637716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) recorded performance in the market was -42.39%, having the revenues showcasing 22.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 166.03M, as it employees total of 52 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the KULR Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6485, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, KULR Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of -33.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 329,813 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KULR is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KULR Technology Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.87%, alongside a downfall of -26.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.31% during last recorded quarter.