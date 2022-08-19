The clock is ticking: Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) is priced at $29.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.97 and reached a high price of $29.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.45. The stock touched a low price of $28.96.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, CEDAR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES FINAL PROCEEDS OF $29.00 PER SHARE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS RESULTING FROM SALE OF ASSETS AND MERGER. Cedar Board of Directors Declares Special Dividend of $19.52 Per Common Share; Merger Consideration Will Be $9.48 Per Common Share. You can read further details here

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.26 on 07/28/22, with the lowest value was $21.25 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) full year performance was 408.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging 203.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 441.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.36 and $9.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 535122 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) recorded performance in the market was 254.05%, having the revenues showcasing 234.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 393.24M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cedar Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.90, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of +4.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 354,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDR is recording 2.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.10.

Technical rundown of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Cedar Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 254.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 279.44%, alongside a boost of 408.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 207.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 206.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 234.47% during last recorded quarter.