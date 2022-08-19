Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), which is $15.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.06 after opening rate of $15.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.43 before closing at $15.65.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, SALLY BEAUTY CATAPULTS TWO SMALL BEAUTY BRANDS INTO A NEW LEVEL OF SUCCESS. Sally Beauty just announced the winners of its third Cultivate accelerator program, an annual initiative launched in 2018 that supports small businesses by bringing their unique, innovative products to consumers on a larger scale. You can read further details here

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.79 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $11.28 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) full year performance was -10.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares are logging -26.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.28 and $21.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1622477 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) recorded performance in the market was -13.54%, having the revenues showcasing 14.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.71B, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.27, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +2.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,450,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBH is recording 4.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.61%, alongside a downfall of -10.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.00% during last recorded quarter.