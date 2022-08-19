ReneSola Ltd (SOL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, ReneSola Ltd (SOL) was valued at $6.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.36 while reaching the peak value of $6.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.36. The stock current value is $6.79.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, ReneSola Power to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 7, 2022. ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”) (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022 after the U.S. stock market close on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 (5:00 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday, September 8, 2022). You can read further details here

ReneSola Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.43 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.46 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) full year performance was 5.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReneSola Ltd shares are logging -30.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.46 and $9.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 670935 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) recorded performance in the market was 13.93%, having the revenues showcasing 59.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 442.57M, as it employees total of 164 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.21, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, ReneSola Ltd posted a movement of +16.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 759,710 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOL is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ReneSola Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.31%, alongside a boost of 5.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.76% during last recorded quarter.