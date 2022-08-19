Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

At the end of the latest market close, Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) was valued at $1.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.30 while reaching the peak value of $1.5674 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.24. The stock current value is $1.38.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, Sharps Technology Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facility. FDA/CE-Mark facility to produce our full range of world-class specialty safety syringes. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sharps Technology Inc. shares are logging -61.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 887533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) recorded performance in the market was -34.60%, having the revenues showcasing 12.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.35M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STSS is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Sharps Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.60%. The shares increased approximately by 14.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.19% during last recorded quarter.