Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK): Up ahead of its competition

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) is priced at $1.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.51 and reached a high price of $1.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.52. The stock touched a low price of $1.50.Recently in News on July 25, 2022, Maris-Tech Launches its Flagship Product- The Jupiter-AI, a High-End Multiple-Stream Video Platform with Edge Artificial Intelligence Acceleration. The company has already received orders from leading enterprises. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares are logging -52.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $3.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2535724 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) recorded performance in the market was -51.75%, having the revenues showcasing 39.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.56M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3226, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Maris-Tech Ltd. posted a movement of -7.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,001,710 in trading volumes.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Maris-Tech Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Maris-Tech Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.75%. The shares increased approximately by -3.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.45% during last recorded quarter.